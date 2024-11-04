Clearwater man arrested on battery charge after altercation outside Pinellas early voting site: Police

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A Clearwater man was arrested on a simple battery charge after striking someone with his shoulder on Saturday outside an early voting site in Pinellas County.

The Clearwater Police Department said Andrew Francis faces the misdemeanor charge after the incident, which took place outside the courthouse, located at 315 Court Street. It was one of Pinellas County's early voting sites ahead of Election Day.

Officers said before noon, Francis made "numerous aggressive actions and used verbal obscenities toward an opposing political group" while approaching the crosswalk on Court Street.

After he crossed the street, he came in contact with two people from an opposing political group. According to his arrest affidavit, Francis "intentionally struck the victim with his shoulder, causing the victim to lose her balance."

Francis was being booked into the Pinellas County Jail as of Monday evening.

