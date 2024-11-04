Florida Surgeon General being eyed for top positions in possible Trump Administration, reports state

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News live:

Presidential Transition teams are lurking in the winds, assembling short lists of candidates to staff the nation’s top cabinet positions.

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Lapado is reportedly on the shortlist to become the next head of the Department of Health and Human Services (HSS) should former President Donald Trump win Tuesday’s election, according to The Washington Post.

HSS oversees and administers public health programs like Medicare, Medicaid, and the Affordable Care Act and is highly influential in approving or denying new vaccines and medications and responding to public health emergencies.

Lapado was appointed Florida's Surgeon General in 2021. He was highly influential in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lapado has become a polarizing figure in Florida politics, clashing with public health experts and drawing accusations of spreading misinformation on the COVID-19 pandemic, especially over the COVID-19 vaccine.

He has recently been campaigning with Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis against Florida Amendments 3 and 4.

Lapado would have to be approved by the United States Senate to become HHS Secretary. Still, the Post reports that he is also being vetted to become U.S. Surgeon General, which would not require the same Senate approval.

