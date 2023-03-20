Clearwater mayor suddenly resigns during city budget meeting

Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard resigned during a budget workshop Monday, noting his concern over where the "city is going."

His resignation came about 50 minutes into the meeting. City council members were discussing the funding for a new City Hall, which would cost $90 million on a project that was $60 million in deficit. Hibbard was the only member of the council who was against the move.

The council took a five-minute recess before returning to the chambers. During that time, Hibbard said he called his wife, telling her he planned to resign.

"This is probably one of the toughest things I have ever done in my entire life," he said, "But I know it’s right because I’m not a quitter. I’m not the right leader for this council anymore. And I’m concerned where the city is going because this is simple math, and we’re not doing very well on the test."

Then, Hibbard packed up his briefcase and walked out of the room at the conclusion of his short speech.

"We always have bumps in the road and as people say, ‘If it weren’t for people everything would be easy,’" he said. "Thank you all and God bless you and this city. I wish you all the best. Thank you for all you’ve been to me."

The remaining city council members appeared stunned and called for a 10-minute break. After, the vice mayor, Kathleen Beckman, said she felt "surprised, saddened, and shell-shocked."

"People make significant decisions about their life or work every single day. A lot of factors weigh in on that," she said. "I have no idea why Mayor Hibbard chose to resign today. I’m just as surprised as anyone, but the work goes on and there’s work to be done today."

Hibbard served on the city council for three terms – between 2002-2012 – two of those terms were as mayor, according to his online biography. He was re-elected as mayor in 2020 after serving as the chairman for Ruth Eckerd Hall and Clearwater Marine Aquarium, as well as a board member of the Homeless Empowerment Program and Calvary Christian High School.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.