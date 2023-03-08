Coachman Park announces name for new concert venue

A new concert venue opening this summer at Coachman Park officially has a name - The Sound.

The Sound will be run by Ruth Eckerd Hall in partnership with the city of Clearwater.

Ruth Eckerd Hall President & CEO Susan M. Crockett stated, "It is truly exciting to be able to share the name which has been under wraps these past weeks. This will be an iconic venue offering a one-of-a-kind experience in Tampa Bay."

The Sound will host the Sad Summer Festival on Friday, July 7. Michael Franti & Spearhead are scheduled to perform on Friday, July 21 and the Goo Goo Dolls with special guest O.A.R. are on tap for Monday, July 24. Tickets for those shows are already on sale.

Additional concerts at The Sound include Chicago, Kenny Loggins and Billy Currington with Jessie James Decker.

"We have already announced several concerts playing the inaugural season with plans to announce many more in the coming months.

The grand opening of The Sound this summer will be another landmark milestone for The City of Clearwater and Ruth Eckerd Hall, partners for over 40 years," shared Bobby Rossi, EVP & Chief Programming Officer at Ruth Eckerd Hall.

Ruth Eckerd Hall was selected to operate the concert venue at Coachman Park by the Clearwater city council in May 2022.

