Clearwater murder suspect used knife, brass knuckles to kill ex-girlfriend before kidnapping daughter: Records

A murder suspect who is accused of beating up his parents, killing his ex-girlfriend and kidnapping his 8-year-old daughter, sparking a statewide AMBER Alert on Monday, is scheduled to make his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon as more details are released about the crime spree.

According to police, around 2:30 a.m., Renato Muhaj, battered both of his parents, threatening them with a machete as they held each other and closed their eyes in fear for their lives. Mujah is also accused of taking away their cellphones so they couldn’t call for help. However, one person, according to an arrest affidavit, was able to escape and call law enforcement.

Police investigating the assault contacted Largo authorities and asked them to do a welfare check on Muhaj’s ex-girlfriend, Suela Saliaj, 32, and his 8-year-old daughter.

An arrest affidavit states that when officers went to check on the pair, they found blood outside the victim’s apartment along with a knife and blood-covered brass knuckles.

Once inside, police say they found Saliaj dead on the floor of her bedroom covered in blood with a laceration to her throat.

When officers could not find the 8-year-old girl, an AMBER Alert was issued.

The child was safely located nearby with Muhaj several hours later.

According to an affidavit, the child told police that she saw Muhaj strike Saliaj several times with the knife and brass knuckles in her bedroom.

The girl went on to tell police that she knew the woman was dead and asked Muhaj, "Why would you do that?"

The girl said Muhaj’s reply was that he "really wanted her to die."

The affidavit states that after killing Saliaj, Muhaj took the girl from the home, rushing her down the stairs and causing her to fall. The child said Muhaj dragged her onto the concrete to get her into the car. She suffered bruises and abrasions during the incident.

Renato Muhaj mugshot courtesy of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Muhaj has been charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, and child abuse. He is also facing two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of tampering with a witness and four other criminal charges.

Saliaj’s family said Muhaj did not have a history of violence. FOX 13 checked Pinellas County court records and could not find any criminal charges.

The child is now with family members.

Muhaj is expected to make his first appearance at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.