Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing into construction vehicle in Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI early Friday morning after police said they crashed into a construction vehicle on the Courtney Campbell Causeway.
According to the Clearwater Police Department, at around 2:40 a.m., the driver crashed into the vehicle in the westbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway.
No one was injured in the crash.
There are no further details at this time.
