Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing into construction vehicle in Clearwater

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  May 10, 2024 6:20am EDT
Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI early Friday morning after police said they crashed into a construction vehicle on the Courtney Campbell Causeway. 

According to the Clearwater Police Department, at around 2:40 a.m., the driver crashed into the vehicle in the westbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway. 

No one was injured in the crash. 

There are no further details at this time. 

