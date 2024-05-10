Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing into construction vehicle in Clearwater

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS

A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI early Friday morning after police said they crashed into a construction vehicle on the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

According to the Clearwater Police Department, at around 2:40 a.m., the driver crashed into the vehicle in the westbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

No one was injured in the crash.

There are no further details at this time.