How to get rid of lubber grasshoppers in Florida yards

Lubber grasshoppers are notorious for their voracious appetite and destructive tendencies. They have become a persistent nuisance in yards and gardens across Florida.

These sizable insects are known for their vibrant coloration and large size. They can wreak havoc on ornamental plants and agricultural crops alike.

As they feast on a variety of vegetation, from shrubs to vegetables, their presence poses a significant challenge to homeowners and farmers.

READ: Florida sees huge spike in wildlife encounter calls from residents

"So if you find these grasshoppers in your yard, you can manually dispose of them. You can put them in a bucket with soapy water, or you can spray a variety of grasshopper pesticides to control them," explained extension agent Tia Silvasy with UF/IFAS Extension Hillsborough County.

To combat the invasion of lubber grasshoppers, experts recommend several strategies.

First, physical removal by handpicking or using a net can be effective, especially in smaller infestations. Additionally, applying insecticides labeled for grasshopper control can help reduce their numbers.

READ: Cicadas 2024: May arrives, bringing billions of noisy bugs with it

Removing weeds and reducing excess vegetation can also make the environment less hospitable for these pests.

For more comprehensive guidance on lubber grasshopper control, visit the UF/IFAS Extension Hillsborough County blog links by clicking here or here.

By implementing these tips and tricks, homeowners and gardeners can reclaim their outdoor spaces from the grasp of these troublesome insects.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter