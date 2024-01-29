Florida woman tries to kill husband over postcard from ex-girlfriend from six decades ago: Police

article

A Florida man told police his wife of more than 50 years tried to kill him when he received a postcard from an ex-girlfriend.

When police arrived at the couple's home in North Miami Beach on Sunday afternoon, they found the victim who was "extremely fragile," according to the police report.

The man told police his wife, Bertha Yalter, 71, tried to smother him with a pillow after he received a postcard from a girlfriend he had six decades ago.

Police said the victim also had several bruises and open lacerations on both of his arms and stomach area, as well as open bite marks that were bleeding.

Yalter confessed to police that she did attack her husband, according to the police report.

Yalter is being held without bond, facing several charges, including attempted murder.