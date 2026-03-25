Clearwater police officer to be honored after two life-saving rescues just weeks apart

The Brief Clearwater police officer Andrew Billups will receive the 49th Annual Joseph F. Cornelius Family Foundation Outstanding Police Officer of the Year Award, the department’s highest honor. Billups is credited with two lifesaving rescues just 10 weeks apart, including locating a non-verbal 8-year-old autistic girl who could not swim on Clearwater Beach. Billups also helped save a suicidal woman on the Memorial Causeway Bridge



Officer Andrew Billups will receive the 49th annual Joseph F. Cornelius Family Foundation’s Outstanding Police Officer of the Year Award today.

What we know:

This is the department’s highest honor, as Billups had two lifesaving efforts last year, just 10 weeks apart. The first one involved an 8-year-old autistic girl and another involved a suicidal woman on the memorial causeway bridge.

In September of last year, Lavina, an 8-year-old girl, was with her family on Clearwater Beach when she was lost. She was non-verbal and did not know how to swim, which made it even more important that they were able to find her quickly. According to officials, Officer Billups found her and brought her to safety.

"It's obviously the peak of being in law enforcement, it's everything you're looking to do," Officer Billups said after the heroic save.

"My husband picked him up and thanked him 150 times and would not put him down," Lavina’s grandmother said. "I can never tell you how much I appreciate that."

A few weeks later, Officer Billups was then involved in saving a woman from jumping from a bridge.

What's next:

Officer Billups will be honored at the Rotary Club of Clearwater luncheon at the Belleair Country Club on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m.

Corporal Eric Mitchell, meanwhile, will receive the 2026 Rotary Public Safety and Service Award. He is being recognized for his efforts with the Clearwater Blue Foundation and Alpha House of Pinellas County.

Lieutenant Chris Quinn from Clearwater Fire & Rescue will receive the 2026 Rotary Public Safety and Service Award. He is being recognized for his dedicated training and mentoring of future generations of firefighters.