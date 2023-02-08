Clearwater police trying to find driver who left scene after hitting pedestrian on Gulf-to-Bay

Clearwater police said a 50-year-old man has died after he was found laying in the eastbound lanes of Gulf-to-Bay. They are trying to find the driver who fled after hitting the pedestrian.

The crash occurred Tuesday around 9:17 p.m. near Belcher Road. The pedestrian, who was not publicly identified by police, was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital, where he died.

Detectives are checking businesses in the area for any surveillance video.

As of Wednesday morning, they had no description yet of the suspect vehicle or driver.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.