Clearwater restaurant providing customers with a taste of France

Tucked away along South Belcher Road in Clearwater is a tiny piece of France in the Tampa Bay Area.

The French Restaurant and Bakery, Flying with Jerome, offers fresh pastries, bread and croissants, along with breakfast, brunch and lunch options.

"For the menu, we have some croissants with salmon inside," shared owner and namesake Chez David, "Every day, we make fresh potatoes for the French Fries."

They make those on the spot, so each customer's order is as fresh as possible.

The bakery has extra care for those with a taste for French cream.

"For the doughnut cream, we put not just one level of cream. It's two levels of cream," David said, "The cream is so smooth, even though it's a lot, you want to take another one."

And that is the goal for David, to keep customers coming back for more.

"We try to make this a little part of France," he admitted with a smile.

The restaurant is located at 1469 South Belcher Road in Clearwater, Florida.

They are open from 7:30 a.m. until 2 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday.