Clearwater woman killed by lightning identified by authorities

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Clearwater
On Wednesday, a 73-year-old woman was killed by a lightning strike in Clearwater while another lightning strike caused a fire in a home’s attic about 14 miles away. Matthew McClellan reports.

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Police say they now know the identity of a woman who was killed Wednesday evening after being struck by lightning in Clearwater

According to authorities, 73-year-old Kathleen M. Carrick lost her life when a bolt of lightning hit her around 7:45 p.m. inside the Bayside Gardens IV complex, located on the 1300 block of Gulf Boulevard. 

Police say a man discovered Carrick’s body on a sidewalk inside the Sand Key complex after storms rolled through the area. 

According to the Clearwater Police Department, nobody witnessed the fatal lightning strike and it is still under investigation.  