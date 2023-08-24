Clearwater woman killed by lightning identified by authorities

Police say they now know the identity of a woman who was killed Wednesday evening after being struck by lightning in Clearwater.

According to authorities, 73-year-old Kathleen M. Carrick lost her life when a bolt of lightning hit her around 7:45 p.m. inside the Bayside Gardens IV complex, located on the 1300 block of Gulf Boulevard.

Police say a man discovered Carrick’s body on a sidewalk inside the Sand Key complex after storms rolled through the area.

According to the Clearwater Police Department, nobody witnessed the fatal lightning strike and it is still under investigation.