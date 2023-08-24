Man arrested after deputies catch him with pants down watching woman through bathroom window: PCSO

article

A Seminole man was arrested for voyeurism after Pinellas County deputies said they caught him with his pants down watching a woman through her bathroom window.

David Lee Henning, 71, was heard on body camera video asking deputies if he could put his pants back on during the arrest.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said they began investigating after a woman reported seeing a man with exposed genitals watching her through her bathroom window.

During the investigation, they discovered that Henning was entering the victim's backyard through an enclosed private fence.

Detectives caught Henning in the act and arrested him for voyeurism and burglary.

On Thursday, detectives said they caught Henning in the act, and he was wearing no pants or underwear. During an interview with authorities, Henning admitted to regularly entering the yard to watch the victim through the window.

According to deputies, he said that he secretly watched her, because he was curious and sexually motivated to see her naked.

Deputies charged him with voyeurism and two counts of burglary. Officials say he was taken to the Pinellas County Jail. The investigation is ongoing, according to authorities.