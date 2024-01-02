Clearwater's Main Library reopens following flood damage

article

The city of Clearwater's Main Library has officially reopened after flood damage forced it to close for several months.

The building has been closed since Sept. 6, when a fire sprinkler pipe malfunctioned, causing a significant amount of water to flow into the building from the third-floor ceiling of the library's south end. It caused about $5 million in damages, including water damage to around 16,000 books.

Thankfully, cleanup crews with the Largo-based mitigation company, SERVPRO, were able to save a majority of the waterlogged volumes through a high-tech process of vacuuming and then freezing them to preserve pages and prevent mold.

Library officials said over the last four months, drywall has been replaced, carpets were cleaned, elevators were repaired, walls were painted, and 90 percent of the damaged books are back on the shelves.

All programs will be back as normal.

The Clearwater Main Library hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The library is closed on Sundays.

More information can be found by clicking here or by calling (727) 562-4970.