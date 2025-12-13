4 hospitalized in Brooksville rollover crash on U.S. 41
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Four people were sent to the hospital after multiple vehicles were involved in a rollover crash on U.S. 41 in Brooksville Saturday morning, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue.
What we know:
According to HCFR, crews responded to the scene at U.S. 41 and Southern Hills Boulevard.
When crews arrived, a truck was flipped over, and a sedan was significantly damaged after it appeared to have hit a barrier during the collision.
Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue
HCFR said the crash briefly shut down U.S. 41, but the road has since been reopened.
What we don't know:
The current conditions of the people involved in the crash have not been released.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by Hernando County Fire Rescue.