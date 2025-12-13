4 hospitalized in Brooksville rollover crash on U.S. 41

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

The Brief Four people were sent to the hospital after multiple vehicles were involved in a rollover crash on U.S. 41 in Brooksville Saturday morning, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue. Fire crews responded to the scene at U.S. 41 and Southern Hills Boulevard. HCFR said the crash briefly shut down U.S. 41, but the road has since been reopened.



Four people were sent to the hospital after multiple vehicles were involved in a rollover crash on U.S. 41 in Brooksville Saturday morning, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue.

What we know:

According to HCFR, crews responded to the scene at U.S. 41 and Southern Hills Boulevard.

When crews arrived, a truck was flipped over, and a sedan was significantly damaged after it appeared to have hit a barrier during the collision.

HCFR said the crash briefly shut down U.S. 41, but the road has since been reopened.

What we don't know:

The current conditions of the people involved in the crash have not been released.