4 hospitalized in Brooksville rollover crash on U.S. 41

By
Published  December 13, 2025 4:33pm EST
Brooksville
    The Brief

      • Four people were sent to the hospital after multiple vehicles were involved in a rollover crash on U.S. 41 in Brooksville Saturday morning, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue.
      • Fire crews responded to the scene at U.S. 41 and Southern Hills Boulevard.
      • HCFR said the crash briefly shut down U.S. 41, but the road has since been reopened.

    BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Four people were sent to the hospital after multiple vehicles were involved in a rollover crash on U.S. 41 in Brooksville Saturday morning, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue.

    What we know:

    According to HCFR, crews responded to the scene at U.S. 41 and Southern Hills Boulevard.

    When crews arrived, a truck was flipped over, and a sedan was significantly damaged after it appeared to have hit a barrier during the collision.

    HCFR said the crash briefly shut down U.S. 41, but the road has since been reopened.

    What we don't know:

    The current conditions of the people involved in the crash have not been released.

    The Source: Information for this story was provided by Hernando County Fire Rescue.

