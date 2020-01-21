Cold-weather shelters fill across Bay Area on coldest night of the season, so far

Cold temperatures and freeze warnings across the Tampa Bay area have caused people to seek shelter and protect their plants and pets.

Many of the shelters open up when the temperatures drop below 45, and some expect to reach capacity Tuesday night since it is the second cold night in a row.

Lines formed outside many cold-weather shelters in the Tampa Bay area Tuesday evening. In Pinellas County, coordinators said they expected up to 300 people at shelters across the county, and in Tampa some shelters quickly reached capacity. Hyde Park United Methodist Church had to shuttle people to other shelters.

Organizers said it’s important for communities to step up when others are in need.

“We have received actually some donations from some members of the community, so I'm grateful to those. People have actually dropped off hats, and mittens and socks today, and Kleenex,” said Vicki Walker, the minister of mission and outreach at Hyde Park United Methodist Church.

Walker said they will offer dinner and breakfast Wednesday morning to help people warm up during their stay.

Emergency management workers advise anyone who has to be outside overnight or early Wednesday morning to dress in warm layers and cover your skin from the wind.

Plant nurseries took extra steps today to protect their plants, sharing tips for what people can do to help their plants.

Since some plants are more sensitive than others, gardeners said the best thing you can do to help is to water them.

At Bloom Garden Shop in South Tampa, workers said they watered their plants ahead of the cold because the hydration helps insulate them.

They also suggest taking down any hanging plants and huddling plants together. Some of them, like flowering annuals, can stay outside but workers said particular plants are more sensitive to cold.

“They should be fine for how cold it's getting, but the tropicals like the bromeliads, foliage, you'll want to bring inside just to be safe,” said Ethan Gregg, an employee at Bloom Garden Shop.

Plants aren’t the only living things you’ll want to bring indoors. Pets will also need a warm place to stay overnight. Cold temperatures can be dangerous to pets, so you’ll want to bring them inside too.