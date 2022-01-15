Colleyville hostage situation: Police negotiating with man at Congregation Beth Israel

Authorities said a man has apparently taken hostages during services at a synagogue in Colleyville on Saturday.

Colleyville police arrived on scene just before 10:45 a.m. for a SWAT operation in the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road and evacuated those in the area.

Police units are near the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue. The FBI is on scene assisting police with the situation. The Texas Department of Public Safety, North Tarrant Regional SWAT Team, and other local agencies are on scene.

At least four hostages were believed to be inside the synagogue, according to two law enforcement officials who were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity. The synagogue’s rabbi was believed to be among the hostages, one of the officials said.

There have been no reported injuries at this time, authorities said.

FBI Dallas spokeswoman Katie Chaumont said an FBI SWAT team was also at the scene and that crisis negotiators had been communicating with someone inside the synagogue. But she could not say whether the person was armed and she declined to describe what the person had said to authorities, citing operational sensitivity.

It's unclear if the person is armed.

Authorities are still investigating the motive for the attack. The services were being livestreamed, and one of the law enforcement officials said the hostage-taker was heard demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist suspected of having ties to al-Qaeda, who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. military officers while in custody in Afghanistan. Siddiqui is in federal prison in Texas.

The law enforcement officials said investigators have not positively identified the man and cautioned that the information was based on a preliminary investigation, as the situation was still rapidly developing.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said police will have extra patrols at Dallas synagogues and other sites as a precaution.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tweeted that President Joe Biden has been briefed on the hostage situation. "He will continue to receive updates from his senior team as the situation develops. Senior members of the national security team are also in touch with federal law enforcement leadership," she added.

The unfolding hostage situation is also getting international attention, as Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett tweeted that he is "closely monitoring" the hostage situation and "we pray for the safety of the hostages and rescuers."

The Associated Press contributed to this report