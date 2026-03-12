Marijuana reclassification may impact drug testing for private pilots

The Brief The Trump administration is pushing to reclassify marijuana from a Schedule I to a Schedule III drug. Aviation companies said strict drug testing remains critical for pilots. Experts said the change could create some confusion until federal drug testing rules are updated.



The Trump administration is moving to reclassify marijuana, a shift that could have implications for workplaces across the country.

And when it comes to airplane pilots, aviation experts said strict testing remains key to keeping the skies safe.

Local perspective:

Several private jets were parked inside an aircraft hangar used by Will Smith Aviation on Thursday evening. The charter company operates flights throughout the Southeast, Bahamas and Grand Cayman.

Terry Henry, chief financial officer for Will Smith Aviation, said safety is critical when operating an airplane.

"It’s such a high-stress and high dynamic environment," he said. "It would immediately be picked up by anyone else."

The backstory:

On December 18, 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order, directing the Department of Justice and the Drug Enforcement Administration to begin the process of reclassifying marijuana. The proposal would move marijuana from a Schedule I drug — federally illegal — to a less restrictive Schedule III drug that can be prescribed.

What they're saying:

The Federal Aviation Administration currently requires mandatory drug and alcohol testing for pilots. Henry said Will Smith Aviation does initial hire testing, probable cause testing and random testing.

Inside the cockpit while up in the air, Henry said there’s little room for error, and it's why his aircraft management company has zero tolerance when it comes to testing positive for banned substances.

"If it’s determined to be positive, our pilot has no choice but to lose their job," he said. "They won’t just lose their job with us, they would lose their job from flying."

Will Smith Aviation works with Tampa-based USA Mobile Drug Testing to administer urine drug screens. CEO David Bell said federal rules require testing for workers in safety-sensitive transportation jobs.

"Everybody regulated by the Department of Transportation," he said. "Including airline pilots and truck drivers, are tested for marijuana."

Bell said the shift from Schedule I to Schedule III could create a temporary gray area while federal agencies update their testing policies.

"What do we do for that year period when the DEA is saying it’s a schedule three," he said. "Employers will say they’re not allowed to test because the policy doesn’t allow Schedule III drugs to be tested."

What's next:

Even if marijuana is reclassified, many companies may choose to keep their own drug testing policies in place for pilots.