Columbia Restaurant recognized as best Cuban Sandwich in Florida

Southern Living has recognized Columbia Restaurant as the best Cuban Sandwich in Florida in a recent article.

The magazine released its South's Best awards, asking readers to rate their favorite eateries. The winner for the best Cuban Sandwich was Ybor City's own, Columbia Restaurant.

READ: 4 arrested after narcotics search in Citrus County: CCSO

The article hails the restaurant as a ‘magical foodie castle’ where ‘everyone is invited to the feast.’

Southern Living touts the bread of the sandwich, which comes from La Segunda Central Bakery, another classic Tampa institution, and the meat.

To view the publication's full awards, click here.