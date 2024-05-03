University of Tampa student gave birth in dorm bathroom, baby died soon after: Warrant

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS

The mother of a baby found dead in a garbage bin at the University of Tampa on Sunday told police she gave birth to the baby in a dorm bathroom before it briefly cried and then died, recently released court records show.

According to a search warrant, Tampa Police officers served a search warrant at the McKay Hall dorm at UT two days after EMS responded to a call about a woman possibly having a miscarriage at the dorm. Paramedics ended up clearing the call after the woman told them the blood was from her menstrual period.

The next day, police responded to the dorm after students reported finding a deceased fetus in a bag. A UT security officer looked inside the bag and saw the torso of a baby. The report indicates the baby was ‘deceased and beyond help.’

In an interview with investigators, the 19-year-old UT student said she gave birth to a baby on Saturday without knowing that she had been pregnant in a shared dormitory bathroom. She had begun to feel sick and nauseous at around 7 a.m.

After giving birth, the baby started crying for about five seconds. The mother then picked the baby up and put it to her chest, with the baby facing her chest, and the baby stopped crying, according to records.

She told police she felt the baby's chest for a heartbeat and didn't feel anything or feel any signs of life. The mother then wrapped the baby in a towel, placed the girl on the floor, and then fell asleep for about an hour.

Upon waking up, the 19-year-old told police she then checked the baby one more time for signs of life, didn't feel anything, and then wrapped it back up in the towel and placed it in a trash can in the dorm room. She then went back to sleep.

The student later told officers she may have been in denial about not being pregnant and hadn't had a period in about a year.

So far, no charges have been filed.