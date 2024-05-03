Tolls on Gateway Expressway begin for drivers on Friday

Beginning at noon on Friday, tolls will be collected on the recently opened Gateway Expressway on Interstate 275.

After a free week-long test period, drivers on the new Gateway Expressway toll roads on SR 686A and SR 690 and the I-275 Express Lanes will have to pay up.

Tolls will range from 28 cents to 86 cents depending on your route, and they'll be collected by SunPass or license plate.

On the two toll roads, tolls will be collected through either SunPass or Toll-By-Plate, and all vehicles are allowed to travel. For the I-275 Express Lanes, tolls will only be collected through SunPass, and only passenger vehicles, registered vanpools, and buses are allowed to utilize these.

The Gateway Expressway project cost $600 million and was completed in seven years. For more details, click here.