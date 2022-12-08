Concert tickets for 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival on sale Thursday

article

The Florida Strawberry Festival is still several months away, but there's one hot ticket you can start buying now.

Starting Thursday, you can snag concert tickets for the 2023 event. Headliners include Willie Nelson, Train, Ludacris, Chris Young, Walker Hayes, and The Jacksons.

Tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. at www.flstrawberryfestival.com, over the phone at 813-754-1996, or in person at the Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City.

The full lineup is:

Thursday, March 2, 2023

Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra @ 10:30 a.m. (free with paid gate admission)

The Oak Ridge Boys Front Porch Singin' Tour @ 3:30 p.m.

Walker Hayes @ 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 3, 2023

Willie Nelson @ 3:30 p.m.

Halestorm @ 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 4, 2023

Sara Evans @ 3:30 p.m.

Ludacris @ 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 5, 2023

The Gatlin Brothers @ 3:30 p.m.

Chris Young @ 7:30 p.m.

Monday, March 6, 2023

Neal McCoy @ 3:30 p.m.

Josh Turner @ 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Roots & Boots feat. Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye and Sammy Kershaw @ 3:30 p.m.

CeCe Winans @ 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Tanya Tucker @ 3:30 p.m.

The Jacksons @ 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 9, 2023

Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets @ 10:30 a.m.

Tommy James & The Shondells @ 3:30 p.m.

For King & Country @ 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 10, 2023

Wayne Newton @ 3:30 p.m.

Train @ 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 11, 2023

Sawyer Brown @ 3:30 p.m.

Keith Sweat @ 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 12, 2023

Country Gold Tour, featuring Leroy Van Dyke, T.G. Sheppard, Mandy Barnett and T. Graham Brown @ 3:30 p.m.

Lynyrd Skynyrd @ 7:30 p.m.

The 88th annual festival will be held from March 2-12 in Plant City. The event draws over 500,000 people across 11 days.