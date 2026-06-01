Construction crew finds human remains in Sarasota

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The Brief A Sarasota construction crew found partial human skeletal remains in a wooded lot on Friday morning. Multiple law enforcement agencies and specialized search units spent the weekend combing the wooded area for more evidence. Forensic specialists and medical examiners joined the investigation on Sunday to help identify the single set of remains.



Sarasota County deputies are investigating after a construction crew discovered partial human skeletal remains in a wooded lot on Friday morning.

Emergency personnel spent the weekend searching the area for additional evidence.

Sarasota construction discovery

What we know:

According to SCSO, construction workers found a single set of partial human skeletal remains on the morning of Friday in a wooded lot off Leonard Reid Ave. in Sarasota.

Members of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit, Criminal Investigations Section, Emergency Response Team, and Sarasota K9 Search and Rescue searched the lot through the weekend. Forensic experts from Florida Gulf Coast University’s Human Identity & Trauma Analysis program and the District 12 Medical Examiner’s Office joined the scene on Sunday to help find and identify the remains.

Skeletal remains investigation

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet determined the approximate age, sex, or manner of death for the person found in the lot. It also remains unclear exactly how long the skeletal remains had been at the site before being discovered by the workers.

Sarasota investigation details

What you can do:

Anyone who has information about this case is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Section. Tipsters can reach investigators directly by calling 941-861-4900.