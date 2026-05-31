Garbage truck driver ignored warnings before hitting sleeping woman in alley: affidavit

The Brief A woman is dead after a city garbage truck entered an alley and struck her, according to the St. Pete Police Department. The driver of the garbage truck has been arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death. According to an affidavit, the driver ignored warnings from a bystander that people were sleeping in the alley.



New information has been released, showing the moments before a truck driver backed into an alley, ran over a woman and killed her.

What we know:

Nathan Brown, 51, was arrested on Saturday after officials said he ran over and killed a woman while making rounds on the city garbage truck.

According to an affidavit from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, before Brown drove into the alley, a bystander warned him that people were sleeping in the alley.

Brown ultimately backed into the alley to hook up the dumpster, load the trailer and exited the alley onto 3rd Street North.

According to the affidavit, Brown admitted to seeing pedestrians sleeping in the alley, yet continually moved through the alley, ultimately running one woman over.

He left the scene without stopping or rendering aide.

Brown was later arrested that same day.

Brown has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death.