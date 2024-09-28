Cooling stations open across Pinellas County to relieve displaced residents
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Pinellas County announced it has opened cooling stations in areas where residents remain without power following Hurricane Helene.
"These stations will provide a place for residents to cool off and charge their phones," the county said in a Saturday morning update.
RELATED: Pinellas County barrier islands remain closed on Saturday amid water shutoff, evacuations
The cooling stations will be open until further notice at the following locations/times:
Clearwater:
- Morningside Recreation Center, 2400 Harn Blvd, Clearwater – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Long Center, 1501 N Belcher Road, Clearwater – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Countryside Rec Center, 2640 Sabal Springs Drive, Clearwater – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- McMullen Tennis Complex, 1000 Edenville Ave., Clearwater – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Moccasin Lake Nature Park, 2750 Park Trail Lane, Clearwater – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- North Greenwood Recreation and Aquatic Center, 900 N Martin Luther King Jr Ave., Clearwater – 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- A Mother’s Arms, 714 N Fort Harrison Ave., Clearwater – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (limited capacity)
All Clearwater libraries will be open Saturday, Sept. 28, except for the Beach Library.
St. Petersburg:
City locations will be open Saturday, Sept. 28, and Sunday, Sept. 29, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Azalea Recreation Center (1600 72nd St. N)
- Enoch D. Davis Center (1111 18th Ave. S)
- Robert Recreation Center (1246 50th Ave. N)
Community locations will be open on Saturday, Sept. 28:
- City On a Hill Church (4265 13th Ave, N): Saturday, Sept. 28, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Mount Zion AME Church (1045 16th St. S): Saturday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Mount Zion Progressive Missionary Baptist Church (955 20th St, S): Saturday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Madeira Beach
- Madeira Beach City Hall, 14225 Gulf Blvd, Madeira Beach, Saturday, Sept. 28, – 8 a.m. to sunset, until further notice.
Seminole
- Seminole Recreation Center, 9100 113th St, Seminole, Saturday, Sept. 28, – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Closed Sunday, reopening Monday, Sept. 30).
- Largo
- Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Dr, Largo – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Closed Sunday, reopening Monday, Sept. 30).
Check with your local municipality for additional cooling station options.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter