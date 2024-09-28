Cooling stations open across Pinellas County to relieve displaced residents

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Pinellas County announced it has opened cooling stations in areas where residents remain without power following Hurricane Helene.

"These stations will provide a place for residents to cool off and charge their phones," the county said in a Saturday morning update.

The cooling stations will be open until further notice at the following locations/times:

Clearwater:

Morningside Recreation Center, 2400 Harn Blvd, Clearwater – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Long Center, 1501 N Belcher Road, Clearwater – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Countryside Rec Center, 2640 Sabal Springs Drive, Clearwater – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

McMullen Tennis Complex, 1000 Edenville Ave., Clearwater – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Moccasin Lake Nature Park, 2750 Park Trail Lane, Clearwater – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

North Greenwood Recreation and Aquatic Center, 900 N Martin Luther King Jr Ave., Clearwater – 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

A Mother’s Arms, 714 N Fort Harrison Ave., Clearwater – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (limited capacity)

All Clearwater libraries will be open Saturday, Sept. 28, except for the Beach Library.

St. Petersburg:

City locations will be open Saturday, Sept. 28, and Sunday, Sept. 29, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Azalea Recreation Center (1600 72nd St. N)

Enoch D. Davis Center (1111 18th Ave. S)

Robert Recreation Center (1246 50th Ave. N)

Community locations will be open on Saturday, Sept. 28:

City On a Hill Church (4265 13th Ave, N): Saturday, Sept. 28, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Mount Zion AME Church (1045 16th St. S): Saturday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Mount Zion Progressive Missionary Baptist Church (955 20th St, S): Saturday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Madeira Beach

Madeira Beach City Hall, 14225 Gulf Blvd, Madeira Beach, Saturday, Sept. 28, – 8 a.m. to sunset, until further notice.

Seminole

Seminole Recreation Center, 9100 113th St, Seminole, Saturday, Sept. 28, – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Closed Sunday, reopening Monday, Sept. 30).

Largo

Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Dr, Largo – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Closed Sunday, reopening Monday, Sept. 30).

Check with your local municipality for additional cooling station options.

