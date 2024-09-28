Expand / Collapse search

Cooling stations open across Pinellas County to relieve displaced residents

Published  September 28, 2024 11:15am EDT
Pinellas County
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Pinellas County announced it has opened cooling stations in areas where residents remain without power following Hurricane Helene.

"These stations will provide a place for residents to cool off and charge their phones," the county said in a Saturday morning update.

The cooling stations will be open until further notice at the following locations/times:

Clearwater:

  • Morningside Recreation Center, 2400 Harn Blvd, Clearwater – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Long Center, 1501 N Belcher Road, Clearwater – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Countryside Rec Center, 2640 Sabal Springs Drive, Clearwater – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • McMullen Tennis Complex, 1000 Edenville Ave., Clearwater – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Moccasin Lake Nature Park, 2750 Park Trail Lane, Clearwater – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • North Greenwood Recreation and Aquatic Center, 900 N Martin Luther King Jr Ave., Clearwater – 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • A Mother’s Arms, 714 N Fort Harrison Ave., Clearwater – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (limited capacity)

All Clearwater libraries will be open Saturday, Sept. 28, except for the Beach Library.

St. Petersburg:

City locations will be open Saturday, Sept. 28, and Sunday, Sept. 29, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

  • Azalea Recreation Center (1600 72nd St. N)
  • Enoch D. Davis Center (1111 18th Ave. S)
  • Robert Recreation Center (1246 50th Ave. N)

Community locations will be open on Saturday, Sept. 28:

  • City On a Hill Church (4265 13th Ave, N): Saturday, Sept. 28, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Mount Zion AME Church (1045 16th St. S): Saturday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Mount Zion Progressive Missionary Baptist Church (955 20th St, S): Saturday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
  • Madeira Beach
  • Madeira Beach City Hall, 14225 Gulf Blvd, Madeira Beach, Saturday, Sept. 28, – 8 a.m. to sunset, until further notice.

Seminole

  • Seminole Recreation Center, 9100 113th St, Seminole, Saturday, Sept. 28, – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Closed Sunday, reopening Monday, Sept. 30).
  • Largo
  • Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Dr, Largo – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Closed Sunday, reopening Monday, Sept. 30).

Check with your local municipality for additional cooling station options.

