Pinellas County barrier islands remain closed on Saturday amid water shutoff, evacuations

City officials in Treasure Island said on Saturday morning that a decision had not yet been reached on when to allow barrier islands to reopen to residents.

In an 8:20 a.m. update, the city announced that teams would continue evacuating people off the island. To assist getting people off the island who do not need medical attention, Treasure Island will have a bus making rounds off the island via the Treasure Island Causeway. The bus will run routes every hour beginning at 9 a.m.

The pickup schedule will be as follows:

9 a.m. - 7/11 (9695 Gulf Blvd.)

9:15 a.m. – Roselli Park (12299 Capri Circle South)

9:30 a.m. – T.I. Park and Community Center (One Park Place)

According to the city, the bus will then make drop-offs at Park Street and Central Avenue in St. Petersburg. PSTA will then transfer people from that location to the Ross Norton Recreation Center shelter in Clearwater. Drop-off times will be 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Additional pickup times are being offered on Saturday, September 28, 2024, to assist individuals wishing to leave the Barrier Islands:

Designated Routes:

South County:

Stop 1: 12:00 p.m. - 12:10 p.m. - Dolphin Village at Gulf Boulevard

Stop 2: 12:30 p.m. to 12:40 p.m. - 107th and Gulf Boulevard

Drop-Off Location: CVS - 66th Street & Pasadena Avenue

Mid-County:

Stop 1: 12:00 p.m. - 12:10 p.m. - Park Boulevard and Gulf Boulevard

Stop 2: 12:30 p.m. - 12:40 p.m. - 174th Avenue and Gulf Boulevard

Stop 3: 1:00 p.m. - 1:10 p.m. - 150th Avenue and Gulf Boulevard

Drop-Off Location: Publix - 150th Avenue & Duhme Road

North County:

Stop 1: 12:00 p.m. to 12:10 p.m. - Pier 60 on Clearwater Beach

Stop 2: 12:30 p.m. to 12:40 p.m. - Belleair Beach Causeway and Gulf Boulevard

Stop 3: 1:00 p.m. - 1:10 p.m. - 5th Avenue (Walsingham Road) and Gulf Boulevard

Drop Off Location: Publix - Park Boulevard & 113th Street

READ: Pinellas towns ‘hammered’ by Hurricane Helene

Additionally, the city announced that public works teams continued clearing debris and sand out of roadways to make them passable. "A majority of the island is without power," the alert informed residents.

"Pinellas County Utilities has restricted potable water, and lift stations are only at 50% working capacity. Comfort stations are scheduled to open later today for those choosing to stay on the island. The location of those stations will be communicated once open. These stations will allow people to have a place to cool off, shower, charge their phones and personal electronics, and take a moment to rest."

Once a decision is made by the county to allow barrier islands to reopen to residents, the city of Treasure Island assured displaced residents it will inform them.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: