Correctional officer honking his horn to 'drive faster’ calls 911 after getting traffic citation: PCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

An officer at the Polk Correctional Institute has been arrested after deputies say he called 911 because he was upset he got a citation for repeatedly honking his horn while driving.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy on patrol saw Douglas Morse, 34, driving a red Jeep in the area of Recker Highway and Avenue G NW, repeatedly honking his horn around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday.

The deputy pulled Morse over and said Morse claimed to be honking his horn because it "makes him drive faster."

The deputy added that after writing Morse a citation for the violation, Morse became upset and verbally abusive and dialed 911.

When the deputy asked him to hang up, Morse refused, saying he did not agree with the citation, according to PCSO.

Douglas Morse mugshot courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff’s office said when the deputy took control of Morse’s arm to escort him out of the Jeep, Morse pulled away and continued to resist.

Morse was arrested for misusing 911 and resisting arrest.

Staff at the Florida Department of Corrections were notified of the arrest.

"We expect more professional behavior from those who work in the public service industry," stated Sheriff Grady Judd. "And dialing 911 because you are upset that you received a traffic citation is not only ridiculous, it ties up an emergency line and resources that are designated for those who have true emergencies."

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter