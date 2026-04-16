Country Thunder 2026 festival plans revealed: What to expect at Coachman Park

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The Brief Country Thunder is moving to Coachman Park in Clearwater just weeks before the event, following wildlife concerns at its original St. Pete Beach location. Permit documents show organizers expect about 8,000 attendees, with two stages, fireworks, 14 food trucks and alcohol sales planned for the May 8–10 festival. The city expedited its typical 90-day permit process to meet the tight timeline, with setup beginning May 3 and some planning still in the works.



New event details and information has been released about Country Thunder’s last-minute move to Coachman Park in Clearwater, with organizers racing to finalize plans just weeks before the event.

What we know:

The relocation of the three-day music festival comes following controversy tied to wildlife concerns at its previously planned location on St. Pete Beach.

Organizers submitted their permit application to the city of Clearwater on April 8, leaving a tight timeline to prepare for the event.

The event will feature performances by major country artists, including Kane Brown, Shaboozey, Gretchen Wilson, Randy Houser and Zach Top.

By the numbers:

According to the permit application, organizers expect around 8,000 attendees and plan to set up two stages on the park’s grass. The permit also says there will be fireworks, 14 food trucks and alcohol sales during the event. Setup is scheduled to begin May 3, with the festival set to run May 8 through May 10.

Typically, the city of Clearwater requires about 90 days to process special event permits. However, in this case, officials expedited the process to accommodate the festival’s timeline.

What we don't know:

Details such as the cost to use the park and the number of first responders required for the event have not yet been released as planning continues.