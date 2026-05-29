Fertilizer bans in effect beginning in June across Tampa Bay Area

The Brief Summer fertilizer bans start on Monday, June 1st in multiple counties. Nitrogen and phosphorus-based fertilizers are banned until September. The ban varies based on each county's regulations.



As the summer months approach, several counties are enacting a fertilizer ban to keep the environment healthy.

Local fertilizer rules by county

Starting June 1st, fertilizer bans start in Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties. Additionally, bans begin in Hernando for the summer months, plus an extended winter ban as well.

Citrus County maintains a strict fertilizer application for only April, May and October.

Polk and Pasco do not have seasonal bans, but they enforce year-round rules banning fertilizer application immediately before heavy rain or severe weather.

What they're saying:

"They're horrible," said Lee Claxton, a board-certified master arborist, when asked about fertilizer usage. "They're horrible."

Claxton said it is fertilizers with nitrogen and phosphorus that are banned.

"There's a term: the greener the lawns, the greener the ponds," said CJ Greene, an ecologist with Cross Creek Environmental.

The backstory:

Experts say fertilizers with nitrogen and phosphorous that get in the water can cause algae blooms and red tide.

"The algae blooms are what people most associate with their ponds," said Greene. "When they see the pond scum come in the pond, the ponds turning green. That's the harmful algal blooms."

Greene and Claxton want people to move away from green lawns during the rainy season.

"It goes from stormwater ponds to a creek, to a river, to the bay, or depending on where sometimes it gets down to Everglades, depending on where you're living," Green said. "But it's always going to get to a larger body of water and cause a bigger problem."

Environmental Impact

Big picture view:

Ecologists say this can be horrible for the environment, causing large fish die-offs.

"You have less fish in the pond, which also hurts recreation, but then everything down the lines, the birds, you know, everything is affected as species or, you, know, as fish die off or as different birds now don't have anything to feed on. So, it affects everything down the line," Green said.

Timeline:

There are a few more days to fertilize, but experts want to make sure people are using the correct amount.

"Do the calculations, find out exactly how much of the product should go on your lawn and put just that amount on your lawn," Claxton said.

Depending on the county you live in, there are exceptions in some places for golf courses and home gardens.

It is also advised to keep lawn waste, like grass clippings, out of storm drains too.