Polk County undercover drug bust nets 5 arrests, leaves 2 on the lam: ‘We will arrest you’

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The Brief Polk County narcotics arrests shut down suspected drug operations across six local communities following an extensive undercover crackdown. Sheriff's office investigators captured five suspects and are searching for two men who face active warrants. One convicted felon was caught selling illegal drugs to an undercover detective while wearing a court-ordered ankle monitor.



Polk County detectives have arrested five people and are still searching for two more suspects following an undercover operation targeting suspected narcotics areas throughout Polk County.

Polk County undercover operation

What we know:

Sheriff's detectives launched an undercover investigation on April 30, focusing on suspected illegal drug activity inside Haines City, Lake Wales, Davenport, Lakeland, Auburndale, and Winter Haven. Investigators identified seven suspects during the multi-city operation.

Five individuals are in custody, while the two remaining suspects have active warrants out for their arrest. Three of the arrested individuals face charges for selling marijuana within 1,000 feet of a church, and two others face charges for selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a house of worship.

Suspect sells drugs to undercover detective wearing ankle monitor

Dig deeper:

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, one suspect, convicted felon Donovan Roserie, who was on probation for burglary and grand theft sold drugs to an undercover detective while he was wearing an ankle monitor.

Detectives said they found a long gun, ammunition, and marijuana packaged for sale in Roserie’s apartment.

Donovan Roserie is accused of selling drugs to an undercover detective. Images are courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Arrested suspects and charges

By the numbers:

The five suspects arrested include:

Donovan Roserie: Charged with sale of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a church, two counts of possessing drug paraphernalia, violation of probation, possession of marijuana with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a church, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Demetrius Tyrone Jackson: Charged with sale of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a church, possession of marijuana under 20 grams, possession of a prescription drug without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tiffany Marie Morrison: Charged with sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a church.

Arnold McFarlane: Charged with sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a church.

Darwin Outsey Jr.: Charged with sale of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a church and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wanted suspects

Authorities have not yet located two remaining suspects identified during the undercover operation.

Detectives are searching for 37-year-old Jacob Esau Jackson IV and 22-year-old Jacquez Gamble.

Polk County detectives are still searching for two suspects following the undercover investigation. Image is courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Community drug enforcement response

What they're saying:

"Drug dealers who think they can hide in neighborhoods and sell poison in our community are making very bad decisions," stated Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. "Our detectives will find you, we will arrest you, and we will hold you accountable. If you’re on probation, wearing an ankle monitor, and still committing crimes, you’re proving exactly why you need to be behind bars."

Reporting illegal drug activity

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding where to find Jacob Esau Jackson IV or Jacquez Gamble is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200.

Residents can report separate suspicious drug activity by emailing addresses, names, vehicle descriptions, and times of operation to tips@polksheriff.org.

To give an anonymous tip and qualify for a cash reward, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-400-TIPS (8477), dialing TIPS from a cellphone, visiting heartlandcrimestoppers.com, or using the free P3tips app on a smartphone or tablet.