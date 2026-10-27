Couple finds unresponsive man hanging onto float in middle of Florida spring: CCSO
FORT WHITE, Fla. - A 75-year-old man died while floating at Ichetucknee Springs State Park last Wednesday after visitors found him unresponsive in the water, according to authorities.
Ichetucknee Springs park death
What we know:
Deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office responded to Ichetucknee Springs State Park around 1:15 p.m. last Wednesday following reports of a body in the springs. A couple floating down the water noticed a float stuck in the middle of the springs with a man hanging on by one arm.
One of the witnesses went to the float, pulled 75-year-old Dennis John Faust out of the water, and dialed 911. Park attendants recognized Faust as a regular guest at the springs. Detectives noted no signs of foul play at the scene, and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office notified his family.
Medical examiner investigation
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet released the official cause of death for Faust. A final determination will be provided by the Medical Examiner’s Office.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, which detailed the emergency response and initial investigation, as well as the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.