Couple finds unresponsive man hanging onto float in middle of Florida spring: CCSO

The Brief A 75-year-old man died while floating in the water at Ichetucknee Springs State Park last Wednesday, according to investigators. Visitors spotted the man hanging onto a float in the water and said they pulled him to shore before calling 911. Detectives say there were no signs of foul play, and an official cause of death is pending.



A 75-year-old man died while floating at Ichetucknee Springs State Park last Wednesday after visitors found him unresponsive in the water, according to authorities.

Ichetucknee Springs park death

What we know:

Deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office responded to Ichetucknee Springs State Park around 1:15 p.m. last Wednesday following reports of a body in the springs. A couple floating down the water noticed a float stuck in the middle of the springs with a man hanging on by one arm.

One of the witnesses went to the float, pulled 75-year-old Dennis John Faust out of the water, and dialed 911. Park attendants recognized Faust as a regular guest at the springs. Detectives noted no signs of foul play at the scene, and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office notified his family.

Medical examiner investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the official cause of death for Faust. A final determination will be provided by the Medical Examiner’s Office.