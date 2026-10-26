Spring Hill teen accused of armed sexual battery at Circle K: HCSO

The Brief Hernando County deputies arrested a 16-year-old boy following an armed sexual assault at a Spring Hill convenience store Sunday. The suspect allegedly planned an armed robbery at Circle K before forcing the victim toward the restrooms at gunpoint. Investigators are serving search warrants at the teenager's home and asking nearby residents to check their vehicles for stolen handguns.



A 16-year-old from Spring Hill is facing several charges after deputies say he raped someone early Sunday morning at a Circle K.

Spring Hill Circle K investigation

What we know:

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office received a call shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday that a ‘very serious' incident had occurred at the Circle K located at Mariner Blvd. and Spring Hill Drive.

When deputies arrived, they said they learned that a rape had occurred.

According to Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis, the suspect was originally going to commit a robbery against the victim and then he changed his mind and raped the victim by calling the victim back toward the bathrooms of the Circle K.

The suspect, a 16-year-old, was taken into custody on Sunday.

The sheriff said the suspect made some admissions to the crime and investigators found video of him trying to break into a vehicle.

The teen has been charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, attempted armed robbery, sexual battery with a deadly weapon, battery and attempted burglary of a conveyance.

Hernando County victim privacy

What we don't know:

The sheriff said he would not talk about the victim. He would not give their age, gender or speculate about what they were doing at the Circle K.

Deputies identify teenage rape suspect

What they're saying:

"The crime occurred and the suspect left the store on foot," the sheriff said. "We did have some pictures of the suspect, including pictures of the gun, but the suspect did have his face covered. My detectives did a tremendous amount of work and put out a BOLO immediately, and I am happy to report that we actually had a couple of employees recognize this particular suspect and they were 100% sure and this shows the value of our school resource deputies because both a current school resource deputy at Springstead High School and a previous school resource deputy who knew this particular suspect both said that is your suspect and we are sure."

Investigation Continues

What's next:

Nienhuis said the sheriff’s office is processing search warrants for the suspect’s house and collecting his DNA.

Sheriff asks for the community’s help

What you can do:

Nienhuis asked anyone who lives in the neighborhood near St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church and the Circle K and keeps a gun in their vehicle to check and make sure it is still there because the suspect likely stole the gun he used in the crime during a vehicle burglary that has not yet been reported. The sheriff added that the gun used was a semi-automatic handgun.

Anyone with information on this crime or any crime in Hernando County is asked to call the sheriff’s office.