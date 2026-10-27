Rays face elimination in World Series Game 4 against Brewers

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The Brief The Tampa Bay Rays face elimination Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Brewers down three games to none in the World Series. Griffin Jax takes the mound for Tampa Bay as the club tries to stop a sweep and force Game 5 at Tropicana Field. Franchise icon Evan Longoria will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the 8 p.m. matchup on FOX.



The Tampa Bay Rays are fighting to keep their World Series hopes alive Tuesday night as they face the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 4 at Tropicana Field, trailing three games to none in the best-of-seven series.

The Rays are one loss away from seeing their season end after Milwaukee routed Tampa Bay 10-1 in Game 3 on Monday. The Rays were one out away from ending the fifth inning when the Brewers erupted for eight runs, pulling away to move within one win of their first World Series championship.

Tampa Bay will try to respond in front of its home crowd for Game 4, with first pitch scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The game will air on FOX, FOX Deportes and FOX One.

Can the Rays avoid a World Series sweep?

The backstory:

The Rays entered the series looking to win the first World Series title in franchise history. Instead, Milwaukee has won the first three games, putting Tampa Bay in a difficult position.

The Brewers opened the series with a 3-2 victory in Game 1 before rallying from a four-run deficit to win Game 2, 5-4. Monday's 10-1 loss left the Rays with little margin for error.

Only one team has overcome a 3-0 deficit to win a best-of-seven postseason series: the 2004 Boston Red Sox, who rallied to defeat the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series before going on to win the World Series and break the "Curse of the Bambino."

No team has advanced to Game 6 of a World Series after falling behind 3-0.

The Brewers, meanwhile, have an opportunity to complete a sweep and secure their first championship.

World Series Game 4 preview

What we know:

Right-hander Griffin Jax is expected to start Game 4 for the Rays as they try to extend their season.

Jax faced the Brewers twice during the opening week of the 2026 regular season, with contrasting results. He threw a scoreless, hitless inning in relief on March 30, but two days later surrendered five runs, three earned, without recording an out in an 8-2 Rays loss.

Jax has appeared twice during the postseason, including a start in the American League Championship Series against the Cleveland Guardians. He allowed three runs over four innings in that outing.

With the season on the line, Tampa Bay could also lean heavily on its bullpen as manager Kevin Cash looks for ways to slow Milwaukee's offense.

Brewers starting pitcher announcement

What we don't know:

Milwaukee had not announced its starting pitcher as of Tuesday morning.

Rays legend Evan Longoria to throw first pitch

Why you should care:

Former Rays third baseman Evan Longoria will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before Tuesday's game, giving fans a chance to celebrate one of the most important players in franchise history.

PREVIOUS: Rays legend Evan Longoria to throw first pitch before World Series Game 4

Longoria played for Tampa Bay from 2008 through 2017 and helped lead the team's turnaround in 2008, when the Rays won the American League East and reached the first World Series in franchise history.

Nicknamed "Longo," he is perhaps best remembered by Rays fans for his walk-off home run against the New York Yankees on the final day of the 2011 regular season. The home run completed a dramatic comeback that helped Tampa Bay clinch an American League wild-card spot over the Boston Red Sox in an iconic moment known as Game 162.

Longoria officially retired as a Ray in 2025 after signing a ceremonial one-day contract. The team later inducted him into the Rays Hall of Fame and retired his No. 3 jersey.

Longo’s appearance follows former Rays manager Joe Maddon and pitcher James Shields sharing the ceremonial first-pitch duties before Game 3.

World Series Game 4 details

Matchup: Milwaukee Brewers at Tampa Bay Rays

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 27

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg

TV: FOX and FOX Deportes

Streaming: FOX One and YouTube TV

Extending the World Series schedule

What's next:

If Tampa Bay wins, Game 5 is scheduled for Wednesday at Tropicana Field. If necessary, the series would return to Milwaukee for Game 6 on Friday and Game 7 on Saturday.