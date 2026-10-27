Rays legend Evan Longoria to throw first pitch before World Series Game 4

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The Brief Legendary former Rays third baseman Evan Longoria will throw out the ceremonial first pitch Tuesday night at Tropicana Field before World Series Game 4. The franchise icon returns as Tampa Bay attempts to stave off elimination against the Milwaukee Brewers down three games to none. Longoria's appearance follows Monday night's pregame honors featuring former manager Joe Maddon and pitcher James Shields.



The Tampa Bay Rays are looking for a spark as they try to keep their World Series hopes alive. They'll turn to one of the biggest names in franchise history before Game 4.

Evan Longoria ceremonial first pitch

What we know:

Former Rays third baseman Evan Longoria will throw out the ceremonial first pitch Tuesday night at Tropicana Field before the Rays face the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 4 of the World Series.

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First pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, with the game airing on FOX, FOX Deportes and FOX One.

Evan Longoria's legacy with the Rays

Timeline:

Longoria is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in Rays history, playing a crucial role in the franchise's rise to prominence.

Selected third overall by Tampa Bay in the 2006 MLB Draft, Longoria made his major league debut in 2008 and quickly became a cornerstone of the team. That season, the Rays went from last place to first in the American League East, won the division and reached the first World Series in franchise history.

Longoria remained a key part of the organization through 2017, helping Tampa Bay reach the postseason four times in his first five seasons.

Nicknamed "Longo," one of his most memorable moments came on the final day of the 2011 regular season. Longoria hit a walk-off home run against the New York Yankees, completing a dramatic comeback that helped the Rays clinch an American League wild-card spot over the Boston Red Sox. The moment, often remembered as part of the unforgettable Game 162, became one of the defining plays in franchise history.

Longoria was also known for his memorable walk-up song, "Down and Out" by Tantric, which became a familiar soundtrack for Rays fans during his time with the team.

The Rays have continued to celebrate Longoria's contributions since his departure. In 2025, he signed a ceremonial one-day contract to officially retire as a Ray. The team later inducted him into the Rays Hall of Fame and retired his No. 3 jersey during a weekend honoring his career.

Longoria's first pitch comes one night after former Rays manager Joe Maddon and pitcher James Shields shared the ceremonial first-pitch duties before Game 3.

Game 4 starting lineup decisions

What we don't know:

Rays manager Kevin Cash has not officially confirmed batting order adjustments as the offense looks to rebound from Monday's lopsided defeat.

Rays face uphill battle against Brewers

What's next:

The Rays enter Tuesday's matchup trailing the Brewers three games to none in the best-of-seven World Series after a 10-1 loss in Game 3 on Monday.

Tampa Bay now faces a steep challenge. Only one team has overcome a 3-0 deficit to win a best-of-seven postseason series: the 2004 Boston Red Sox, who rallied to defeat the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series.

No team has advanced to Game 6 of a World Series after falling behind 3-0.

Longoria helped lead the Rays through some of the most memorable moments in team history. Now, Tampa Bay will look for another special moment as it tries to extend its season and avoid elimination.