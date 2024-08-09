Crash involving serious injury closes portion of West Hillsborough Ave. at North Dale Mabry

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A portion of Hillsborough Avenue at Dale Mabry Highway is shut down while police investigate a crash causing serious injuries that occurred there.

According to the Tampa Police Department, at around 6:14 a.m., a crash involving a vehicle and motorcyclist occurred at W. Hillsborough Ave. and N. Dale Mabry Hwy.

The stretch of road is expected to remain closed for the duration of the investigation.

The crash is still under investigation.