Crash involving serious injury closes portion of West Hillsborough Ave. at North Dale Mabry

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  August 9, 2024 8:14am EDT
Tampa
FOX 13 News

TAMPA, Fla. - A portion of Hillsborough Avenue at Dale Mabry Highway is shut down while police investigate a crash causing serious injuries that occurred there.

According to the Tampa Police Department, at around 6:14 a.m., a crash involving a vehicle and motorcyclist occurred at W. Hillsborough Ave. and N. Dale Mabry Hwy. 

The stretch of road is expected to remain closed for the duration of the investigation. 

The crash is still under investigation.

