TPA updates Airside D plans as airport works to keep up with Bay Area’s rapid growth

More changes are on the horizon at Tampa International Airport. TPA announced updated plans for Airside D, which has been in the works for several years.

Airport officials said this is the first new airside in 20 years. They said this construction comes just in time as the airport tries to keep up with the rapid growth in and around the Tampa Bay area.

"When it’s time to add another airside, when the community demands that, then that’s what we’re doing," said Jeff Siddle, TPA's vice president of planning and development. "And that’s exactly what’s happened here. The growth in the community basically is demanding that we have more gates."

TPA said it serves 25 million passengers a year and with Airside D, it expects to serve 35 million passengers a year by 2037.

"Airside D will be the crown jewel, and actually, will be the last phase of our master plan that was envisioned by the board in 2013," Siddle said.

Airside D will be more than 600 square feet and two levels. It will have 16 gates, two airline lounges, a new shuttle system, advanced screening checkpoints and new shopping and dining locations.

It will also be able to accommodate international arrivals.

"We could use these gates now if we had them actually available to us," Siddle said. "Our FIS facilities, which accommodates international arriving passengers now, is at Airside F, and we need that to be modernized. We just don’t have enough space there."

Airport officials said Airside D construction will now cost $1.5 billion. It was previously estimated to cost $787 million, but rising supply chain and labor costs have driven up prices.

The airside is expected to serve as a new landmark at TPA.

"Everything that we do in our culture, and the DNA of Tampa International Airport will no doubt be part and parcel of this building," Siddle said.

The project is still in the beginning stages, but TPA officials expect to have renderings and updated plans over the course of the next year. Airside D is expected to open in 2028.

TPA launched a new webpage to share updates on Airside D construction and plans. For more information, visit www.AscendTPA.com.

