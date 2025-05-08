Crash spills pool chemicals across a Lithia road, critically injuring 1 and creating HAZMAT situation
LITHIA, Fla. - One man was critically injured when two vehicles, including one carrying pool chemicals, collided in Lithia on Thursday morning, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.
What we know:
The crash happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. at Nichols Road and E. Keysville Road.
HCFR’s Hazardous Incidents Team began safely removing the chemicals, which included chlorine, muriatic acid, and cyanuric acid.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue
As of 11:20 a.m., crews were still at the scene, ensuring all the chemicals were adequately removed.
Nichols Road just east of Keysville Road is closed due to the HAZMAT operation.
What we don't know:
It is unclear what caused the vehicle crash.
HCFR also has not provided a time they expect the road to reopen.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.
