Crash spills pool chemicals across a Lithia road, critically injuring 1 and creating HAZMAT situation

The Brief One man was critically injured when two vehicles, including one carrying pool chemicals, collided in Lithia on Thursday morning. HCFR’s Hazardous Incidents Team worked to safely remove the chemicals, which included chlorine, muriatic acid, and cyanuric acid. It is unclear what caused the vehicle crash.



One man was critically injured when two vehicles, including one carrying pool chemicals, collided in Lithia on Thursday morning, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

What we know:

The crash happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. at Nichols Road and E. Keysville Road.

READ: First storm of 2025 Atlantic hurricane season could develop before June

HCFR’s Hazardous Incidents Team began safely removing the chemicals, which included chlorine, muriatic acid, and cyanuric acid.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

As of 11:20 a.m., crews were still at the scene, ensuring all the chemicals were adequately removed.

Nichols Road just east of Keysville Road is closed due to the HAZMAT operation.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what caused the vehicle crash.

HCFR also has not provided a time they expect the road to reopen.

READ: Alligator kills 61-year-old Davenport woman canoeing with husband on Lake Kissimmee

The Source: This story was written with information provided by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: