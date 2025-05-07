Alligator attack: Officials to give update after woman killed canoeing on Lake Kissimmee

The Brief The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will give an update Wednesday on a deadly gator attack. Authorities say a woman died after an encounter with a gator while she and another person were canoeing on Lake Kissimmee on Tuesday. Wednesday's news conference in Tampa is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.



The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will give an update Wednesday on an alligator attack that killed a woman on Lake Kissimmee on Tuesday.

Gator kills woman

What we know:

Wildlife officials said they responded to the incident on Tuesday afternoon near the mouth of Tiger Creek into Lake Kissimmee in Polk County.

Authorities said the woman was canoeing with one other person when the encounter with the gator happened. They said she went into the water and was later recovered and declared dead.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said it was called to assist FWC with the investigation.

A contracted nuisance alligator trapper was also dispatched to the area, according to officials.

Dig deeper:

Tuesday's alligator attack came two months after a kayaker was attacked by an alligator on a canal between Tiger Lake and Lake Kissimmee.

By the numbers:

Lake Kissimmee, which spans about 35,000 acres across Polk and Osceola counties, is known for having one of the highest concentrations of alligators in Florida.

FWC also estimates there are 1.3 million gators statewide.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not identified the woman who was killed on Tuesday, nor have they said whether the second person was injured.

What's next:

FWC and law enforcement officials are expected to hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday in Tampa.

FWC tips to stay safe around alligators

If you encounter an alligator that is believed to pose a threat to people, pets, or property, call the FWC’s Nuisance Alligator Hotline, toll‐free at 1‐866‐FWC‐GATOR (392‐4286). The FWC’s Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP) uses contracted nuisance alligator trappers throughout the state to remove alligators 4 feet in length or greater that are believed to pose a threat.

Be aware of the possible presence of alligators when in or near fresh or brackish water. Negative alligator encounters may occur when people do not pay close attention to their surroundings when working or recreating near water.

Closely supervise children when they are playing in or around water.

Never swim outside of posted swimming areas.

Swim only during daylight hours. Alligators are most active between dusk and dawn.

Do not allow pets to swim, exercise, or drink in or near waters that may contain alligators or in designated swimming areas with humans. Dogs are more susceptible to being bitten than humans because dogs resemble the natural prey of alligators. The sound of dogs barking and playing may draw an alligator to the area.

Never feed or entice alligators – it is dangerous and illegal. When fed, alligators overcome their natural wariness and associate people with food.

Inform others that feeding alligators is illegal and creates problems for others who want to recreate in or near the water.

Dispose of fish scraps in garbage cans at boat ramps and fish camps – do not throw them in the water. Although you are not intentionally feeding alligators when you do this, the result can be the same.

Observe and photograph alligators only from a safe distance. Remember, they are an important part of Florida’s natural history as well as an integral component of freshwater ecosystems.

Leave alligators alone. State law prohibits killing, harassing, or possessing alligators except under a permit.

Never remove an alligator from its natural habitat or accept one as a pet. It is illegal and dangerous to do so. Handling even small alligators can result in injury.

If an alligator bites you, the best thing to do is fight back, providing as much noise and resistance as possible. Hitting or kicking the alligator or poking it in its eyes may cause it to release its grip.

When alligators seize prey they cannot easily overpower, they will often let go and retreat.

Seek immediate medical attention if bitten by an alligator. Alligator bites often result in serious infection.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Polk County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. FOX Weather contributed to this report.

