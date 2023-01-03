Create art, splatter paint and learn new skills at new Clearwater studio

If your goal in the New Year is to tap into more of your creative side, there’s a studio in Clearwater that might be able to help.

Art Tampa Bay is a new art studio that offers a wide range of classes for creatives of all ages and skill levels.

Classes offered include resin, paint, crafts, as well as splatter paint, a unique class that allows guests to fling art to create a messy but fun masterpiece.

All the materials are provided.

To learn more, visit their website at arttampabay.com