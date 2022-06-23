Crews continue search for missing cave diver after finding one dead in Hernando County springs

Buford Springs in Hernando County is known for its underwater caves, and Thursday it remained the scene after one person was found dead and another remains missing following their dive.

Rescue crews were called out to the springs, located inside the Chassahowitzka Wildlife Management Area, on Wednesday. They said they were able to recover one of the divers, who died. But as for that other diver, as of Thursday morning, the individual is still missing.

"It does attract a lot of open water divers," explained cave diving instructor Edd Sorenson. "It is deeper than recreational limits. So a lot of people don't realize the hazards and potential dangers of the depth."

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office has not publicly released much information about what led up to this dive or the pair's skill level.

Buford Springs reaches depths of nearly 170 feet, and it’s a popular spot for divers. Experts said the deeper you go, the more dangerous it gets, which is why experts say training is important to prevent a tragedy from happening

Another underwater cave system, Eagles Nest Sinkhole, is located about six miles away. It goes about 300 feet deep and stretches for a mile. Over the last 40 years, at least a dozen divers have died at the site. While deep water deaths aren’t necessarily common in Hernando County, it’s important to have that experience to back up dives like this.

"Once you get past the daylight zone or the cavern zone, then it's devoid of light. It's not dark, it's devoid of light," said Sorenson. "There's just a lot of potential hazards."

Sorenson has been doing body recoveries for more than 25 years. He said deep water deaths are not common, and putting in the effort to stay safe is worth the reward under the surface.

"They are very beautiful. I have over 12,000 cave dives. I love each and every one of them, and I can't wait to get in the water for the next one. But you've got to do it safely, so please get training," Sorenson said.

Officials from Hernando County Fire Rescue, the sheriff's office, and Florida Fish and Wildlife are all searching for the missing diver.