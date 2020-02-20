Crossing Guard of the Year hails from Riverview Elementary School

article

Crossing guards have the important job of protecting young students on their way to and from school. “Traffic can be very tough out here,” explained crossing guard Ellen Cipriani. “Sometimes cars are speeding like there on Interstate 75 or something."

For Cipriani, her job as a school crossing guard at Riverview Elementary School is a community service for families. "With a crossing guard being out here, it gives a lot of security and safeness," she said.

Cipriani has been a crossing guard for nine years and was recently selected from more than 100 nominations as Florida School Crossing Guard of the Year.

"She is fantastic," said parent Abby Gutierrez. "She's super nice all the time."

"She's awesome,” said Milt Deschler, school resource officer. He said, “Does a great job works with the kids. It’s what we need."

Cipriani has a very special connection with the children. "One kid told me last week...he said, ‘Ms. Ellen, I want you to know that I feel very safe with you crossing me.’ And that really touched my heart and spirit. It really did."

Cipriani provides a critical service in the lives of families. "I don't even feel like it's a job, Cipriani explained. "I feel like it’s just something fun that I am doing."