D-SNAP site opens at Raymond James Stadium for Hillsborough County residents impacted by recent hurricanes
TAMPA, Fla. - Weeks after Hurricanes Helene and Milton made landfall in Florida, residents financially impacted by the back-to-back storms in Hillsborough County can now go to Raymond James Stadium to apply for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP).
Department of Children and Families (Department) Secretary Shevaun Harris announced the three-day location on November 27, along with locations in Pinellas and Polk counties.
Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) provides food assistance for Florida residents impacted by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton who are not receiving food assistance through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
The program is a partnership between the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Florida Department of Children and Families.
According to DCF, Hillsborough residents who pre-registered online but did not have a chance to complete their D-SNAP phone interview can visit the D-SNAP location for their county for an in-person interview. In-person interviews are not required if a phone interview has been completed.
The Department of Children and Families will reopen pre-registration for individuals in Hillsborough County who did not previously pre-register online. Residents are encouraged to pre-register online before going to Raymond James Stadium to complete their interview. Online pre-registration for Hillsborough County has now reopened and will close on December 5.
The hours at Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa, FL 33607, are 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Dec. 3-5.
Individuals can pre-register at www.myflfamilies.com/DSNAP.
