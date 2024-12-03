D-SNAP site opens at Raymond James Stadium for Hillsborough County residents impacted by recent hurricanes

Weeks after Hurricanes Helene and Milton made landfall in Florida, residents financially impacted by the back-to-back storms in Hillsborough County can now go to Raymond James Stadium to apply for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP).

Department of Children and Families (Department) Secretary Shevaun Harris announced the three-day location on November 27, along with locations in Pinellas and Polk counties.

Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) provides food assistance for Florida residents impacted by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton who are not receiving food assistance through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The program is a partnership between the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Florida Department of Children and Families.

According to DCF, Hillsborough residents who pre-registered online but did not have a chance to complete their D-SNAP phone interview can visit the D-SNAP location for their county for an in-person interview. In-person interviews are not required if a phone interview has been completed.

The Department of Children and Families will reopen pre-registration for individuals in Hillsborough County who did not previously pre-register online. Residents are encouraged to pre-register online before going to Raymond James Stadium to complete their interview. Online pre-registration for Hillsborough County has now reopened and will close on December 5.

The hours at Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa, FL 33607, are 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Dec. 3-5.

Individuals can pre-register at www.myflfamilies.com/DSNAP.

