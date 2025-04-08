Tampa man with suspended license hits, kills pedestrian standing in parking stall: Police
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - A pedestrian was killed Tuesday morning when police say a Tampa man with a suspended license backed over them with a box truck.
What we know:
It happened around 6 a.m. in the parking lot of 12210 66th Street North in Pinellas Park.
According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, Eligabriel Caez Negron was backing up a white box truck toward a loading bay when he hit a person who was standing in a parking stall.
The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital where they later died.
READ: 'Peeping Tom' arrested for peering into South Tampa home: Police
Negron was taken into custody and charged with driving on a suspended license, resulting in death.
What we don't know:
The pedestrian has not yet been publicly identified.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Pinellas Park Police Department.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter
- Follow FOX 13 on YouTube