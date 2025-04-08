Tampa man with suspended license hits, kills pedestrian standing in parking stall: Police

The Brief A pedestrian was killed in a Pinellas Park parking lot on Tuesday morning. Police say Eligabriel Caez Negron was driving with a suspended license when he backed over the pedestrian with a white box truck. Negron was taken into custody and charged with driving on a suspended license resulting in death.



A pedestrian was killed Tuesday morning when police say a Tampa man with a suspended license backed over them with a box truck.

What we know:

It happened around 6 a.m. in the parking lot of 12210 66th Street North in Pinellas Park.

According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, Eligabriel Caez Negron was backing up a white box truck toward a loading bay when he hit a person who was standing in a parking stall.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital where they later died.

READ: 'Peeping Tom' arrested for peering into South Tampa home: Police

Negron was taken into custody and charged with driving on a suspended license, resulting in death.

What we don't know:

The pedestrian has not yet been publicly identified.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Pinellas Park Police Department.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: