Davis Islands firefighters serving from trailers as rebuild stalls after Hurricane Helene

The Brief Fire station 17 on Davis Islands was flooded during Hurricane Helene and remains unusable. Firefighters have been living and working out of trailers for nearly a year. City leaders are seeking $23 million in state and federal funding to rebuild.



When Hurricane Helene brushed the Tampa Bay area on September 26, 2024, storm surge pushed as high as eight feet onto Davis Islands. Fire Station 17, built in 1958, took on three feet of water, destroying furniture, electrical systems, HVAC and drywall.

Since then, Tampa firefighters assigned to the station have operated out of modular trailers, continuing to serve both Davis Islands and the surrounding area. The station is especially critical, because it also houses Tampa’s marine rescue unit.

The backstory:

On the night of the storm, firefighters were forced to evacuate as water rushed in. Tampa Fire Rescue temporarily relocated to Station 1 in downtown, while city leaders scrambled to find a longer-term solution. By December, eight modular units had been installed to house crews.

Those trailers include sleeping quarters, a kitchen, showers, storage and a common living space. Officials said the goal was to give firefighters more room than before, even if it’s far from a permanent fix.

What they're saying:

"Our firefighters have been extremely understanding and resilient. We’ve not missed a beat," said Adri Colina, Tampa’s director of logistics and asset management.

Colina added that her first thought after Helene was simple: "We need to build up. We need to make sure the station will be here for many, many years to come."

What's next:

The city is now seeking $23 million in state and federal funding to rebuild the firehouse. The plan is to elevate the new station, so it can withstand future storms.

But, Tampa officials said competition for disaster recovery dollars is fierce, and it may take time before funding is secured.