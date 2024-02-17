Daytona 500: Possible delays due to rainy weather on Sunday

Drivers are keeping a close eye on the weather as some prepare to compete in their first Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway.

This year's race is the 66th annual running of the Daytona 500. It is the biggest race in NASCAR and the season opener for the 2024 Cup Series season.

Weather permitting, drivers will race around the track for 500 miles.

RELATED: This weekend’s NASCAR race on FOX: Drivers clash at the Daytona 500

NASCAR moved Saturday's ARCA 200 race from Saturday to Friday due to rain. The Daytona 500, also known as the Great American Race, is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

NASCAR announced on Saturday that the NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 would be postponed to Monday at 11 a.m.

If Florida weather does become a problem, the Daytona 500 will either be delayed or the entire race will be moved to Monday.

Watch the race on the FOX channel or live-stream on the FOX Sports app.