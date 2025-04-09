Deadline extended to June for FEMA program helping hurricane victims

The Brief The deadline has been extended to June for FEMA's Transitional Sheltering Assistance program helping hurricane victims. With the extended deadline, officials say eligibility will continue to be reviewed on a case-by-case basis every two weeks. FEMA says people should continue to keep the information on their accounts updated and check for updates on their case.



As FEMA's Transitional Sheltering Assistance program was set to end, the deadline has been extended.

The TSA program has provided hotel housing to thousands of people across Tampa Bay who were displaced after Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Timeline:

The deadline for the TSA program was set for Thursday. People were expecting to have to move out of the hotels they've been living in for months, and many of them had nowhere else to go.

On Wednesday afternoon, FEMA announced an extension to the TSA program following a request from the State of Florida.

The deadline has been extended to June for FEMA's Transitional Sheltering Assistance program helping hurricane victims.

FEMA says the deadline for the TSA program is now June 8 for households with significant FEMA-verified damage that has been categorized as major damage or destroyed. The program extension also includes household that are waiting on placement through the Direct Temporary Housing program.

What they're saying:

"I'm just ready to get in a home and it's just taking a long time for that to happen," Rule said.

Jason Rule has been living out of hotels for about six months. He says the home he was renting in South Pasadena had to be torn down after is was destroyed during Helene.

"You go from your own home with what you have to a one-room with your family. And again, it's nice to have a lid over your head, but it's been rough because once FEMA started giving extensions, you live two weeks, to two weeks, to two weeks, to two weeks," Rule said.

Rule is also a contractor and has been trying to get other people back in their homes as quickly as possible. He says they've made progress with permitting and construction, and he hopes it continues.

"Permits are being issued now, but it takes time for the work to be done," Rule said.

READ: St. Pete Beach storm victims still out of their homes with FEMA hotel stays set to end: 'I'll be homeless'

The Plaza Beach Hotel in St. Pete Beach has been exclusively housing displaced residents and families for about six months.

The deadline has been extended to June for FEMA's Transitional Sheltering Assistance program helping hurricane victims.

"It took the first three months just to get a permit," Robert Czyszczon, the Plaza Beach Hotel General Manager said. "So, once they got a permit, they had to get the contractors, they had to get everything put together, so people are in the process of getting back into their homes, but they just need a little bit more time."

Czyszczon says most of his guests have homes, but they've been waiting on repairs to be made.

"Some of them only need two more weeks," Czyszczon said. "I've talked to some of the residents here. Some need two weeks, some need three weeks."

With the extended deadline to FEMA's TSA program, officials say eligibility will continue to be reviewed on a case-by-case basis every two weeks.

FEMA officials say that at this stage in the recovery process, the eligibility requirements will become more narrowly defined and focused on the severity of damage and the progress in securing permanent housing.

FEMA says people should continue to keep the information on their accounts updated and check for updates on their case.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Kylie Jones.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: