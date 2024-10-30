Deadly crash slows traffic on I-275 southbound exit to I-75 in Manatee County
PALMETTO, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash partially blocking the exit from I-275 southbound to I-75 south in Manatee County.
FHP has not released further details about the early Wednesday morning crash.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on I-275 southbound near the I-75 interchange in Manatee County.
One lane of the southbound off-ramp has since reopened, but traffic remains slow through the area. Those looking to go south can also exit early at U.S. 41 instead.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
