Deadly crash slows traffic on I-275 southbound exit to I-75 in Manatee County

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash partially blocking the exit from I-275 southbound to I-75 south in Manatee County.

FHP has not released further details about the early Wednesday morning crash.

One lane of the southbound off-ramp has since reopened, but traffic remains slow through the area. Those looking to go south can also exit early at U.S. 41 instead.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

