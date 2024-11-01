Deadly crash on Gandy Boulevard claims life of bicyclist: FHP

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A crash Halloween evening on Gandy Boulevard killed a bicyclist and jammed traffic during the evening rush hour commute.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 57-year-old bicyclist from St. Petersburg was traveling northbound across Gandy Boulevard shortly before 5:15 p.m. on Thursday when he entered the path of a Toyota Corolla that was traveling eastbound on Gandy Blvd. and was struck by the vehicle.

Upon impact, troopers said the St. Pete man was thrown from the bicycle, which was then struck by a GMC Acadia, driven by a 46-year-old St. Petersburg woman, who was also traveling eastbound on Gandy Boulevard.

The bicyclist died at the scene. Neither of the drivers were injured in the crash.

