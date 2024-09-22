Deadly crash in Hernando County: FHP
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Two people died at the scene of a crash in Hernando County on Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers say a 22-year-old Brooksville woman was driving a Honda Accord south on Daly Road just before 12 p.m. A 70-year-old Homosassa man was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle west on Lake Lindsey Road, according to FHP.
Officials say the Honda entered the path of the motorcycle at the intersection of the two roads.
Both drivers died at the scene of the crash, according to authorities.
