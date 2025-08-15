Expand / Collapse search

Deadly crash in Hernando County under investigation

Updated  August 15, 2025 7:12am EDT
Hernando County
    • Troopers are investigating a deadly crash at the Hernando-Sumter County line early Friday.
    • It happened along SR 471 near N. Loop Rd.
    • No further details have been released.

WEBSTER, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Hernando County early Friday.

What we know:

According to FHP, crews responded shortly before 1:30 a.m. Friday along SR 471 near N. Loop Rd. at the Hernando-Sumter County line.

The investigation shut down SR 471 in both directions, but the road has since reopened.

What we don't know:

No further details on the crash have been released.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Florida Highway Patrol.

