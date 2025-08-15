Deadly crash in Hernando County under investigation
WEBSTER, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Hernando County early Friday.
What we know:
According to FHP, crews responded shortly before 1:30 a.m. Friday along SR 471 near N. Loop Rd. at the Hernando-Sumter County line.
The investigation shut down SR 471 in both directions, but the road has since reopened.
What we don't know:
No further details on the crash have been released.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Florida Highway Patrol.